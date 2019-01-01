  • POLITICO Pro

    Policy Insider's Report

    We surveyed 1,400 policy professionals, and now we're sharing the results with you.

    Learn about your peers, benchmark your organization's investments and time allocations and surface new best practices that you can bring with you into 2020 and beyond.

    policy benchmark report, image of pages in report

  • New Coverage

    POLITICO PRO CANNABIS

    POLITICO Pro Cannabis has officially launched.

    Learn more about our high-quality, credentialed and balanced coverage of the cannabis industry.

  • NEW TO PRO

    Agency Directory

    People make policy. If your organization depends on you to make, influence or understand policy, it is key to know who to talk to. POLITICO Pro Directories are your lifeline to communicate and network with policymakers on Capitol Hill and within federal agencies.

   
See what we do for
Associations
Corporations
Capitol Hill
Federal Agencies
Higher Education
More

Stay One Step Ahead

stylized content divider
Policy moves quickly and it can be hard to keep up. POLITICO Pro helps professionals on the frontlines of policy stay one step ahead. 

 

 

POLICY PROS NEED MORE THAN NEWS

stylized content divider
The Pro platform brings together exclusive reporting, analysis and tools so you can quickly analyze policy and act on opportunities.
Politico Pro zoomed in custom selection menu

TOOLS TO HELP YOU SUCCEED

With any POLITICO Pro subscription, you get access to a suite of tools designed to help you succeed.
Learn more
Viewing technology briefings on a smartphone outside the US Capitol

Stay One Step Ahead

Pro delivers you exclusive intel, so you stay one step ahead of policy developments.
Learn more
Busy account managers at work in an office

DIG DEEPER WITH PREMIUM TOOLS

Pro's premium tools - Legislative Compass and DataPoint - help you dig deeper into policy, so you can develop effective strategies and act on opportunities.

FLEXIBLE & CUSTOMIZABLE

In the world of policy, one size doesn’t fit all. Customize Pro to meet your organization’s unique needs.
Contact Us

CHOOSE IN-DEPTH COVERAGE FROM 16 MAJOR POLICY AREAS

stylized content divider
POLITICO Pro serves people on the front lines of policy. Pro’s reporting arms you with the policy intelligence you need to get the job done, day in and day out.

AgricultureLearn More

Budget & AppropriationsLearn More

CampaignsLearn More

CannabisLearn More

CybersecurityLearn More

DefenseLearn More

EducationLearn More

eHealthLearn More

Employment & ImmigrationLearn More

EnergyLearn More

Financial ServicesLearn More

Health CareLearn More

TaxLearn More

TechnologyLearn More

TradeLearn More

TransportationLearn More

  • Your connection to the best reporters in the business

    Pro’s newsroom features the most trusted and well-connected policy reporters in the industry. When it comes to policy intelligence, we’ve got you covered.

See who relies on Pro every day

stylized content divider
POLITICO Pro serves more than 3500 organizations, from federal agencies to the hill, associations to lobby shops.
American Cancer Society Logo
h and r block logo
Google logo
AARP Logo
US Patent and Trademark Office Logo
Global Automakers Logo
Learn how our customers use Pro
Stay a step ahead
Request a demo
PoliticoPro Logo
© POLITICO 2019